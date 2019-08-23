Grin (GRIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42.96 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00025139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, LBank, Coinall and KuCoin. Grin has a total market capitalization of $49.61 million and approximately $42.96 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003479 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001132 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 18,952,440 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Hotbit, LBank, Bisq, KuCoin, BitForex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

