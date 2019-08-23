Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €22.90 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.90 ($26.63) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.07 ($27.98).

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €19.57 ($22.76) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.35. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

