Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Trading Down 6.9%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21, 1,507,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,856,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ryan Ellson purchased 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $29,624.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,632.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 213,400 shares of company stock valued at $312,124 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 73,596,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $12,493,000. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 27,815,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,398 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $5,048,000.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

