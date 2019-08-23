Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GFTU. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 895 ($11.69) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Grafton Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 888 ($11.60).

Shares of LON GFTU opened at GBX 724.50 ($9.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 626.50 ($8.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 938.50 ($12.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 11.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 732.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 812.51.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

