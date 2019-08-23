Gossipcoin (GOSS) Price Tops $0.0005

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Gossipcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Gossipcoin has a market cap of $15,311.00 and $4.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gossipcoin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00262079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.01308456 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00021792 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00095209 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 29,566,876 coins. Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin . The official website for Gossipcoin is gossipcoin.net

Gossipcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossipcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossipcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

