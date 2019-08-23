Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Telenet Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

TLGHF stock opened at $51.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.38. Telenet Group has a 52 week low of $43.71 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

