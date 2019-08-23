Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Telenet Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

TLGHF stock opened at $51.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.38. Telenet Group has a 52 week low of $43.71 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

