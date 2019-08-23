Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.98. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 12,841 shares.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.15 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 30,769 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

