Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Stake Boosted by RPTC Inc.

RPTC Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF accounts for 1.1% of RPTC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RPTC Inc. owned 0.58% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 476,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 63,356 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,941,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after purchasing an additional 140,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,823,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 314,990 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLPX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,982. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $14.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83.

