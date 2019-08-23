Global Social Chain (GSC) Hits Market Cap of $4.70 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $4.70 million and $140,199.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Indodax, Rfinex and HADAX. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00261474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.20 or 0.01308017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021436 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00095039 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,448,121 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, OKEx, Indodax and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

