Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) to report sales of $159.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.40 million to $167.25 million. Global Eagle Entertainment posted sales of $164.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full year sales of $645.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $628.60 million to $662.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $608.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Eagle Entertainment.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.53 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.14.

In other Global Eagle Entertainment news, Director Ronald Steger bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 209,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,689.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Leddy bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,249,284 shares in the company, valued at $674,613.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,695,000 shares of company stock worth $1,879,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,934,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 282,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 215,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. 16,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,276. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. Global Eagle Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

