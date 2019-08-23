GINcoin (GIN) Price Tops $0.0177

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GINcoin has a total market cap of $121,477.00 and approximately $23,204.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,159.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.49 or 0.01885430 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.90 or 0.03051323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00723949 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00807993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00071920 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00501954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00134227 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 6,859,478 coins and its circulating supply is 6,859,468 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto . GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

