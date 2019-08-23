Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.36, 1,215,428 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,435,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GERN. B. Riley upped their price target on Geron from $3.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Geron in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.46.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.59.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 5,328.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Geron by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 887,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 539,621 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Geron by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,167,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,448 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the first quarter valued at $332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Geron by 6,429.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 36,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the first quarter valued at $150,000. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

