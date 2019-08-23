Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.36, 1,215,428 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,435,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GERN. B. Riley upped their price target on Geron from $3.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Geron in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.46.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Geron by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 887,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 539,621 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Geron by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,167,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,448 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the first quarter valued at $332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Geron by 6,429.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 36,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the first quarter valued at $150,000. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)
Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.
