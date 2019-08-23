Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,040,858 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 720% from the previous session’s volume of 126,918 shares.The stock last traded at $2.29 and had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genetic Technologies stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Genetic Technologies makes up 0.1% of Alpine Group USVI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alpine Group USVI LLC owned 0.18% of Genetic Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

