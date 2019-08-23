GameCredits Hits Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. GameCredits has a market cap of $3.04 million and $5,983.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Coinrail. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00723655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015175 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000690 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, YoBit, Bittrex, Livecoin, BitBay, Crex24, Upbit, Coinrail and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

