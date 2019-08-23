FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of FW Thorpe plc (LON:TFW) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 324.40 ($4.24) and last traded at GBX 322 ($4.21), 10,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 12,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 321 ($4.19).

Separately, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on FW Thorpe in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock.

Get FW Thorpe alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 325.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.30. The stock has a market cap of $374.04 million and a PE ratio of 22.21.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.