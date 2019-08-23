FTX Token (FTT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.45 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00012212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $31.73 million and $2.45 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.35 or 0.04890341 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00046755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000157 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 349,704,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

