FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Vernon James Ellis Sells 4,000 Shares

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Vernon James Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,579.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.06. The stock had a trading volume of 42,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,194. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $108.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average of $83.61.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $606.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.56 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCN. ValuEngine cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti upped their target price on FTI Consulting from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 target price on FTI Consulting and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.