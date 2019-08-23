FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Vernon James Ellis Sells 4,000 Shares

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Vernon James Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,579.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.06. The stock had a trading volume of 42,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,194. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $108.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average of $83.61.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $606.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.56 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCN. ValuEngine cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti upped their target price on FTI Consulting from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 target price on FTI Consulting and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.
