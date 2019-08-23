Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 39.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 417,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 118,072 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 725,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 156,030 shares during the period. 36.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

FSM opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.35. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

