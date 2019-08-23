FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) SVP Anthony D. Buffum Sells 300 Shares

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $14,364.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FLIR stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.06. The company had a trading volume of 39,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,391. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.17. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.42 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 340.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Imperial Capital raised FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

