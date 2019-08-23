FirstCoin (FRST) 1-Day Volume Reaches $130.00

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 29.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $205,199.00 and $130.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00025489 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002589 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00154326 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,324.69 or 0.99684426 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003106 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00037821 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com . FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

