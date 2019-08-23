First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,369,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 57,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

