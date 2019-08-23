Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Firan Technology Group Corp. (TSE:FTG) traded down 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.54 and last traded at C$3.54, 9,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 19,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. The firm has a market cap of $80.42 million and a PE ratio of 15.32.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$32.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Firan Technology Group Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.