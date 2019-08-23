Financial Comparison: Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) versus ASE Technology (NASDAQ:ASX)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Xperi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Xperi has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Xperi pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. ASE Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Xperi pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASE Technology pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xperi and ASE Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 4 0 3.00 ASE Technology 0 2 3 0 2.60

Xperi currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.89%. ASE Technology has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 572.65%. Given ASE Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ASE Technology is more favorable than Xperi.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xperi and ASE Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $406.13 million 2.45 -$280,000.00 $2.48 8.12 ASE Technology $12.34 billion 0.78 $856.61 million $0.39 11.44

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi 7.37% 22.90% 11.61% ASE Technology 4.10% 7.52% 3.08%

Summary

Xperi beats ASE Technology on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies and intellectual property related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, and IMAX Enhanced brands. It delivers software and hardware based solutions combined with various other intellectual property to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and licenses 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for semiconductors that are used in smartphones, tablets, and laptops, as well as servers used in datacenters. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, including aCSP; fcCSP; flip-chip package in package, package on package, and BGA packages; hybrid, advanced single sided substrate, integrated passive device, high-bandwidth, and fan-out wafer-level packages; IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. In addition, the company offers a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and test-related services, as well as drop shipment services; and packaging, testing and shipment, and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Further, it provides electronic manufacturing services in relation to computers, peripherals, communications, industrial, automotive, and storage and server applications; designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells electronic components and telecommunications equipment motherboards; develops, sells, and leases real estate properties; and produces substrates. The company serves customers in communication, computing, and consumer electronic/industrial/automotive sectors. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

