FidentiaX Hits Market Capitalization of $336,488.00 (FDX)

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One FidentiaX token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FidentiaX has traded 219.1% higher against the US dollar. FidentiaX has a total market cap of $336,488.00 and approximately $15,384.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.10 or 0.04886981 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00046763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000157 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

FidentiaX Token Profile

FidentiaX (FDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FidentiaX’s official website is www.fidentiax.com . The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX

FidentiaX Token Trading

FidentiaX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidentiaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FidentiaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

