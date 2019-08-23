FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Major Shareholder Buys $2,563,237.53 in Stock

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 329,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $2,563,237.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FGL alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Blackstone Group Inc acquired 242,614 shares of FGL stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $1,841,440.26.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Blackstone Group Inc acquired 197,474 shares of FGL stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,431,686.50.

FG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 88,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,600. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. FGL Holdings has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.03 million. FGL had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FGL Holdings will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $10.00 price objective on FGL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in FGL by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FGL by 10,630.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FGL by 723.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in FGL in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FGL in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for FGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.