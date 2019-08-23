Fetch Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.17 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Fetch has a total market cap of $31.17 million and $3.35 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0650 or 0.00000628 BTC on exchanges including WazirX and Binance.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.95 or 0.04910406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00046866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch (FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,583,922 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

