Ferguson (LON:FERG) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,127 ($80.06) to GBX 6,702 ($87.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ferguson to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 5,735 ($74.94) to GBX 4,740 ($61.94) in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ferguson to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 5,650 ($73.83) to GBX 5,720 ($74.74) in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ferguson to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ferguson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,902.07 ($77.12).

Shares of LON FERG opened at GBX 6,118 ($79.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,963.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,502.85. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 4,594 ($60.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

