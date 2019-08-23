FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

FARO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.95.

NASDAQ:FARO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.25. 2,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,463. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.92. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.74 million, a P/E ratio of 109.24 and a beta of 1.79.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Donofrio sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $150,631.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,962.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

