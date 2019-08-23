EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Shares Down 27.5%

EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY)’s stock price fell 27.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56, 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7,094% from the average session volume of 28 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY)

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

