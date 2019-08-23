Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Upgraded by Echelon Wealth Partners to Buy

Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Extendicare (TSE:EXE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

EXE has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.90.

TSE:EXE opened at C$8.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.01. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$5.95 and a 12 month high of C$9.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.66. The stock has a market cap of $777.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.16%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

