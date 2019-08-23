Express (NYSE:EXPR) Given a $4.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on Express (NYSE:EXPR) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Express’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Express stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. Express has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Express had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $451.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Express will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Express by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Express during the 1st quarter worth $94,000.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

