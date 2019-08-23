EVOS (EVOS) Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One EVOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, EVOS has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. EVOS has a market capitalization of $15,859.00 and $120.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EVOS

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,446,559 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

