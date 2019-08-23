Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Director Buys $124,500.00 in Stock

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Director Michael D’amato bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael D’amato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Michael D’amato bought 15,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00.

Shares of EVH opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Evolent Health Inc has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $29.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $639.80 million, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 226.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 48,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 24.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 28,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 300,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

