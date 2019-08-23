EvenCoin (EVN) Achieves Market Cap of $674,893.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $674,893.00 and $853,021.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00066709 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00364309 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006944 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000088 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 29,400,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,392,862 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

