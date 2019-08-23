Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $231.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $197.00 to $231.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EL. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $221.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $173.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.88.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $202.56 on Tuesday. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $121.47 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 17,842 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.64, for a total transaction of $3,615,502.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,690.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $1,346,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,508,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

