Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Insider Sells $3,919,986.00 in Stock

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.00, for a total transaction of $3,919,986.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $320.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.90 and a 200 day moving average of $291.12. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $235.51 and a fifty-two week high of $321.21.
Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $361.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.15 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 28.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.73.
About Essex Property Trust
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.
