Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Insider Sells $3,919,986.00 in Stock

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.00, for a total transaction of $3,919,986.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $320.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.90 and a 200 day moving average of $291.12. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $235.51 and a fifty-two week high of $321.21.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $361.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.15 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 28.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.73.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

