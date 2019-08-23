EPIGENOMICS AG/S (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.70

EPIGENOMICS AG/S (OTCMKTS:EPGNY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and traded as high as $9.26. EPIGENOMICS AG/S shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

About EPIGENOMICS AG/S (OTCMKTS:EPGNY)

Epigenomics AG, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing in vitro diagnostic liquid biopsy tests for the screening, early detection, and diagnosis of cancer in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. Its lead product is Epi proColon, a blood-based test for the early detection of colorectal cancer using its proprietary DNA methylation biomarker, Septin9.

