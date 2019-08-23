Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. 86,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,155,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.54. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $18.32.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ET. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

