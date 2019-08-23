Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Raised to $4.25 at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.25 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.13.

NYSE EXK opened at $2.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,685,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $1,977,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,492 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 674,739 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 334.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 377,069 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 290,261 shares during the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

