Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) Major Shareholder Fondation Rennes Sells 22,145 Shares of Stock

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 22,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $668,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,163,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,526,405.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fondation Rennes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ebix alerts:

On Thursday, August 15th, Fondation Rennes sold 65,000 shares of Ebix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $2,236,650.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Fondation Rennes sold 52,855 shares of Ebix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $2,010,604.20.

NASDAQ EBIX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,825. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.47. Ebix Inc has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.41 million. Ebix had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ebix Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EBIX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ebix from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ebix from a “c+” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebix in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ebix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Ebix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,171,000 after purchasing an additional 72,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ebix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,355,000 after purchasing an additional 92,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ebix by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Ebix by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,264,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,501,000 after purchasing an additional 72,628 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ebix by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.