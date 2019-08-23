Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.55.

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,526.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 103.2% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. Eaton has a 1 year low of $64.46 and a 1 year high of $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

