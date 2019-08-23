East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.21

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.21 and last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 662970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EWBC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $420.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

