Dusk Network (DUSK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.77 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $13.40 million and $8.77 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.90 or 0.04902439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00048304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000160 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,577,683 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

