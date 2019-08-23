Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.85. Dunkin Brands Group posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dunkin Brands Group.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.32 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

DNKN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.11.

Shares of DNKN stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.58. 12,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.06. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $61.69 and a twelve month high of $84.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $333,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,607.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $2,063,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,246,658.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,123,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 525.9% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.