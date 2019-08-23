Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) Plans Final Dividend of $0.14

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$7.21 and a 200 day moving average of A$7.41. Downer EDI has a 1 year low of A$5.96 ($4.22) and a 1 year high of A$8.17 ($5.79).

In related news, insider Grant Fenn 418,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th.

Downer EDI Limited operates as a services provider in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific, South America, and Southern Africa. Its Transport segment engages in road, rail infrastructure, bridge, airport, and port businesses; and provides earthworks, civil construction, asset management, maintenance, surfacing and stabilization, open space and facilities management, and rail track signaling and electrification works services, as well as supplying bituminous products and logistics services.

