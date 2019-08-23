Dogecoin Trading 1.9% Higher This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, OpenLedger DEX, CoinEgg and Tidex. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $328.74 million and $21.19 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00723089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015145 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 120,898,307,563 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BTC Trade UA, CoinEgg, Trade Satoshi, Indodax, BitFlip, Coinsquare, Koineks, Coindeal, Bittrex, BCEX, Bitsane, Bleutrade, Crex24, C-CEX, Tripe Dice Exchange, cfinex, Fatbtc, ZB.COM, Cryptomate, Bits Blockchain, Livecoin, Upbit, Exmo, BtcTrade.im, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Graviex, FreiExchange, SouthXchange, Tidex, Cryptopia, Coinbe, CoinFalcon, BX Thailand, Sistemkoin, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, Kraken, Ovis, QBTC, Bitbns, YoBit, Cryptohub, Tux Exchange, Gate.io, Poloniex, BiteBTC, Exrates, C-Patex, Bittylicious, CoinEx, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Novaexchange and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

