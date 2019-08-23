Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Discovery Communications makes up 1.6% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 5.1% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 56.7% in the second quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 131.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery Communications news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $93,105.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 35,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.91 per share, with a total value of $1,001,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,862.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,144 shares of company stock worth $412,081 over the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISCA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.96.

DISCA stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. 160,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

