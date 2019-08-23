Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Down 9.1%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.03 and last traded at $49.55, approximately 6,555,607 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,872,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.18.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,640,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $5,277,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,339.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 63,949 shares in the last quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $1,970,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $1,869,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.