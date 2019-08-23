Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Up 13%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) were up 13% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.27 and last traded at $48.87, approximately 2,438,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 1,103,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 900.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 121.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 82,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,083,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

