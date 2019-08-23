Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 190.4% against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $110,984.00 and $87.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 33,349,083 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

Digitalcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

